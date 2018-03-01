Box Office Buzz - March 1, 2018

Hello Movie Maniacs! It's Oscar weekend!

The big releases in theatres this Oscar weekend:

RED SPARROW (20TH CENTURY FOX) - A ballerina is recruited to 'Sparrow School' a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. But her first mission, targeting a CIA agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. The incredibly talented Jennifer Lawrence stars along with Joel Edgerton. To prepare for the role, Lawrence did ballet for 3 hours a day with an instructor and practiced a Russian accent for four months. She said it was difficult because she had never wanted to dance ballet. Funny tidbit … Lawrence also got into a bit of a bar brawl in Budapest during filming!

Also slated for release is DEATH WISH (MGM) - A family man becomes a vigilante killing machine when his family is violently attacked by robbers. Bruce Willis leads this cast along with Elisabeth Shue. This is a remake of the 1974 film of the same title DEATH WISH from 1974, starring Charles Bronson. In my humble opinion, Willis has STILL GOT IT!

Tops at the box office last weekend:

The very well done BLACK PANTHER digs its claws in again for week number two at the TOP! Followed by the hilariously original GAME NIGHT starring Jason Bateman! I recommend BOTH!

New on Blu-Ray this week:

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRSS (20TH CENTURY FOX) = When a murder occurs on the train he's traveling on, a celebrated detective is recruited to solve the case. Huge cast stars in this film … Kenneth Branagh, Jonny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Diasy Ridley and so many more! FUN FACT: Michelle Pfeiffer sings "Never Forget" over the closing credits of the film.

Locally:

In local film happenings … we are just 30 days away from a new, fresh, original and unique film festival in downtown Springfield … The RATEDSGF Film Festival … it's one day only on March 31st! I'm a VERY small part of the film selection committee. Take a look at to our Facebook page for the link to get tickets for this one day exclusive event! Find it on facebook … @ratedsgf

My Oscar picks:

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are Sunday ... marking the official end to awards season --- I'm not going to cry just yet! I love making my Academy Award pics … here are the lucky ones for the biggie categories who I think are going away with the gold man this weekend … Allison Janney will take the prize for Best Supporting Actress for I, TONYA … Sam Rockwell will take Best Supporting Actor for THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI! For Best Actor, the classic, Gary Oldman will snag it for THE DARKEST HOUR and Best Actress will be my fave since I laid eyes on this film, Frances McDormand, for THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI -- the greatest female performance I saw in 2017! So, Martin McDonagh, THREE BILLBOARDS director, was ridiculously omitted from the Best Director category … yes, Guillermo del Toro is certainly worthy for SHAPE OF WATER, but, since no McDonagh, I don't care who wins. And there is a lot of debate over Best Picture … will it be SHAPE OF WATER or THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI? I was going to go safe with SHAPE and decided to hedge my bets and go with the much more deserving film … I'm so very much hoping the Oscar goes to...THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. We'll find out this Sunday night!

