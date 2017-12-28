Box Office Buzz - December 28, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -Chris the Critic is back with a look at some movies you could catch to ring in 2018!

Hello, movie maniacs! As the year wraps up and as limited release films expand into the Springfield area … I want to let you know my top picks if 2017!!!

American Made (Universal) Starring Tom Cruise in the story of Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a clandestine operation that would be exposed as the Iran-contra affair. You may think since Tom Cruise is a pal, that's why this movie is topping my list, but, the movie is just a crazy ride and it's a true story!!! This is on blu-ray in early January!

Baby Driver (Tristar Pictures) - after being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. Angel Elgort stars in this excellent adventure with a fantastic soundtrack! On blu ray right now!

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) - this incredible masterpiece is in theaters now and is about a mother who personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter's murder when they fail to catch the culprit. Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, and Woody Harrelson are award-worthy stellar! I want to see this one again on the big screen!

The Big Sick (Lionsgate) - Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family's expectations, and his true feelings. Such a great and touching true story, rent it today!

And, rounding out my top 5 is Wonder (Lionsgate) Such a fantastic film for the entire family! This is based on the New York Times bestseller and tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August "Auggie" Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Julia Roberts stars as his mother and is amazing as always!

The next five films finish out my top 10:

Stronger (Roadside Attractions) Stronger is the inspiring real-life story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope after surviving the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing. Gyllenhaal is incredible and this just came out on bu-ray!

Lady Bird (a24) - "lady bird" is a high school senior from the "wrong side of the tracks." she longs for adventure, sophistication, and opportunity, but finds none of that in her Catholic high school. Lady Bird follows the title character's senior year in high school, including her first romance, her participation in the school play, and most importantly, her applying for college. Sairose Ronan and Laurie Metcalf deliver wonderful performances! This is still in theaters now!

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros.). Gal Gadot is exquisite in this role! This pick is on blu-ray now!

Also on blu-ray is Spider-Man Homecoming (Columbia Pictures). Tom Holland is a great spidey!

And, finally … The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight Pictures). in a 1960s research facility, a mute janitor forms a relationship with an aquatic creature. Sounds like a crazy premise, it is, but, the film is rather beautiful at the same time! You'll be able to see this one in theaters!

So … there you go … my top 10 of the year! I do have a few more films to screen … but, I do believe in and recommend each of these films! Let me know what you think! I love hearing from you … find me on Facebook … via #boxofficebuzz!!!

