Bolivar Man Dies One Week after Car Crash near Interstate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- A man from Bolivar has died one week after a car crash he was involved in Springfield.
Springfield Police were sent to a two-car crash at Glenstone and the eastbound on-ramp to I-44 on April 25th.
One of the drivers, Gary W. Brakebill, 77-years-old, from Bolivar died Thursday, May 3rd at Mercy Hospital as a result of the injuries from the crash.
His next of kin have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.
Springfield Police report this is the seventh fatal crash for Springfield in 2018.
