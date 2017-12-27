Body Identified From Vacant House Fire

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILLARD, Mo -- The Greene County Sheriff's office has identified the body of a man who was found inside an abandoned home.

Last Thursday, a home near Willard caught fire early in the morning.



Officers say 49-year-old Jeffrey Satterfield, of Springfield, was inside the home. The home had been vacant for some time.



When fire crews arrived to the scene the house was fully engulfed.



Satterfield's official cause of death is still under investigation.