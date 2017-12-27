Body Identified From Vacant House Fire

By: Jesse Inman

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 08:47 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 08:47 PM CST

WILLARD, Mo -- The Greene County Sheriff's office has identified the body of a man who was found inside an abandoned home.

Last Thursday, a home near Willard caught fire early in the morning.
    
Officers say 49-year-old Jeffrey Satterfield, of Springfield, was inside the home. The home had been vacant for some time.
    
When fire crews arrived to the scene the house was fully engulfed.
    
Satterfield's official cause of death is still under investigation.

