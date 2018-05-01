Blunt and Long Won't Call for Governor's Resignation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- With now two felony charges facing Missouri's governor.. one for computer tampering and another for blackmail, there have been many Missouri politicians calling for him to step down.



As Chuck Todd on Meet the Press pointed out recently Senator Roy Blunt is not one of them.

"I've got to ask you about your home state governor," Todd said. "Most Republicans seem to want him to resign."

"I think we have to let the situation play out,” Blunt responded. “Obviously what the governor is accused of is very concerning. But there's both a legal process and a legislative process designed to deal with that."

While tagging along on a tour of local businesses with the U.S. Rep on Tuesday, KOLR10 learned Billy Long is also holding off on calling for Greitens to resign.

"I say let it play out and see where it goes. Let it play out in the court system like it should. Let him have his day in court and we'll see," Long said.

Both high ranking, long time republicans say there are reasons for their faith in the court.

"You seem very hesitant to call for his... you're about the only republican hesitant to call for his resignation," Todd asked on Sunday.

"Well I think when you reach conclusions without allowing people to be fully heard, that's not a good thing," Blunt responded.

"If we could sell tickets to our political show here in Missouri, we'd pay off the national debt," Long joked.

While Blunt says it's the role of the court, not politicians to decide the Governor's fate.

"There's a way to deal with these issues that's more appropriate than a bunch of politicians saying what ought to happen," the senator said.

Long says anyone but the court calling for a resignation won't have much luck anyway.

"As far as everyone coming out and telling him what to do, that's not going to have any weight on him. He's going to do what he wants to do. Oh, now that Billy Long weighed in I'm going step down. That ain't going to happen," said Long.

