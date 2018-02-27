Baxter County Sheriff's Office Searching for Forgery, Theft Suspects
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.-- Law enforcement in northern Arkansas is asking for the public's help to identify two people.
The Baxter County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman are suspects for theft/forgery in an incident that took place in Walmart on February 20 around 4:10 p.m.
Police ask that you call Sgt. Brad Hurst at 870-425-7000 if you have information.
