Baxter County Sheriff's Office Searching for Forgery, Theft Suspects

By: Wes Peery

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 03:57 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 03:57 PM CST

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.-- Law enforcement in northern Arkansas is asking for the public's help to identify two people.

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman are suspects for theft/forgery in an incident that took place in Walmart on February 20 around 4:10 p.m.

Police ask that you call Sgt. Brad Hurst at 870-425-7000 if you have information.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don Vance Ford
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don Vance Ford

  • CoxHealth-Right Care
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth-Right Care

  • Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

    Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • Tri-Lakes Motors
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tri-Lakes Motors

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected