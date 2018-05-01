Barry County Officials ask for Help Identifying Remains

JENKINS, Mo - The Barry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying human remains that were located near Jenkins.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the skeletal remains did have some jewelry, a rubber watchband made by Neff, a metal bracelet and a ring.

If you have any information please call the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 417-847-6556.

