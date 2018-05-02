News

Ballpark Village Shooter Turns Himself in

By: Chris Six

Posted: May 02, 2018 05:21 PM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 05:21 PM CDT

ST. LOUIS, Mo - A suspect in the shooting at the Ballpark Village in St. Louis has turned himself into police.

32-year-old Scotty Lee is charged with first-degree murder. Police say he shot and killed a 38-year-old man and shot another man after an argument broke out during a private event at the venue Sunday.
           
Police say after everyone evacuated the rooftop at Ballpark Village, Lee told a witness he had fired the shots at two people inside.
           
The Cardinals say they are now re-evaluating security protocols at the venue.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected