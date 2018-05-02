Ballpark Village Shooter Turns Himself in

ST. LOUIS, Mo - A suspect in the shooting at the Ballpark Village in St. Louis has turned himself into police.

32-year-old Scotty Lee is charged with first-degree murder. Police say he shot and killed a 38-year-old man and shot another man after an argument broke out during a private event at the venue Sunday.



Police say after everyone evacuated the rooftop at Ballpark Village, Lee told a witness he had fired the shots at two people inside.



The Cardinals say they are now re-evaluating security protocols at the venue.