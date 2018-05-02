Ava Woman Indicted for Murder from 2017

AVA, Mo. – An Ava woman has been indicted for first degree murder in the death of her husband more than 16 months ago.

Glenda Mason Young, 69, was indicted by a Douglas County grand jury and arrested on Tuesday (5/1/18) at her home in Wright County, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

David Raymond Young died at the couple’s home in the Squires area in January, 2017.

The case was investigated by Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

OzarksFirst and KOLR10 will release more information about the case as it becomes available.