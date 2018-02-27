Armed Carjacking Leads To Deadly Gun Battle With Officers
WAMEGO, Kan. -- An armed carjacking lead to a gun battle that left one suspect dead, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations said.
According to the KBI's preliminary investigation, law enforcement officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday to a carjacking report on W. Hwy. 24 in Wamego, Kansas.
Not long after, the Kansas Highway Patrol said the suspect was spotted armed and riding a bicycle. Officers from multiple agencies caught up with the suspect about a half-hour later near 8th Street and Pine Street in Wamego.
The KBI says the suspect exchanged gunfire with five officers from four law enforcement agencies: the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office, Wamego Police Dept., and the St. George Police Dept.
Following the exchange, emergency medical crews responded and pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, KBI said. The name of the suspect has not been released, pending notification of his family.
A KBI spokesperson told 13 NEWS no officers were injured in the shooting. However, one officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution due to a health concern.
The KBI says there is no current threat to the public.
KHP added, as is its standard practice, all troopers will be placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.
