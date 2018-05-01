Arkansas Web Portal Launched in Opioid Abuse Fight

A new computer program is helping coroners across the state of Arkansas report data faster and more accurately.

In turn, the information can help law enforcement and treatment programs better track and fight what's ailing a community. This isn't a new nationwide.. but it is for Arkansas.

The MDI log has been used around the country for years, but not in Arkansas.

Arkansas ranks 2nd nationwide in the lack of statistical data recording.

And less accurate research means less money put in the places needed most to protect communities from epidemics like the opioid crisis.

"We are trained from day one, documentation. You document, document, document." A process leading to piles of paper work -- that can now be streamlined.

"It can get very, very intricate, but it is so simple to use." When Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn is not at a scene, he's behind this desk submiting information on the MDI log - a new reporting system for Arkansas.

"It's already talking to databases all over the United States."

Every field he fills is information that can track trends locally and nationally.

"When I start putting in medical records and start putting in medical history it will talk to the CDC. If there's something there that's being flagged for research."

So far about 15 Arkansas counties are using MDI Log. Because Arkansas ranks as one of the worst in reporting data, Cleghorn hopes all 75 counties will get connected.

"We get phone calls every day from more counties wanting to come on board."

And the time-sensitive data could translate to dollars.

"If we're not adequately giving these statistics and reporting these incidents, then they're losing out on money, therefore they can't fight and combat these drugs."

From fighting to waiting, the Arkansas Crime Lab will also be connected, so autopsy reports can be submitted faster.

"Makes it very nice for our families that are waiting."

A sensitive time, with sensitive information, Cleghorn hopes can help communities in the long run.

The system is expected to be streamlined with the Arkansas State Crime Lab and Health Department in the coming months.

