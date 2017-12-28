Arkansas Tattoo Artist Offers Free Cover Ups for Racist, Gang-Related Tattoos

SHERWOOD, Ark. -- A central Arkansas tattoo artist is offering a deal that he hopes leads to a positive change.

Artist Nicholas Pierce wants to cover up racist or gang-related tattoos for free.

He wrote on Facebook that some people have been judged by a past bad decision or no longer want to represent the negativity they once did.

He says he wants to change that.

"If somebody regrets something that they got, whether it's 20 years ago or two years ago, I always try to make it happen," Pierce, at the Diamond State Tattoo Parlor, said.

Pierce says the cost for a cover-up runs anywhere from $400 to over a $1,000.

But he hopes his generosity will spread to other artists to help out.