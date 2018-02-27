Arkansas Lawmaker, Professor Pass Enhanced Carry Course Together

WHITE HALL, Ark. - A state lawmaker got his enhanced carry license alongside a college professor this weekend as the national debate rages on about arming teachers with guns.

One of the sponsors of the new enhanced carry law, St. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, took the class in the rain Saturday with Jessica Young, a nursing faculty member at SAU Tech who initially asked him to get the legislation passed.

"People like her, not only do they not feel safe at the college in the case of a mass shooter situation, they would have to drive back and forth from home without being protected," Garner said.

Young has had her concealed carry license for almost ten years. She and Sen. Garner, along with their 28 classmates, passed with nearly perfect scores. The lowest score was 45 out of 50 rounds.

They can now concealed carry in public colleges and sporting events, common areas of airports, even the state capitol, buns are still prohibited in K-12 schools for now.

"Over and over and over again, the data shows that these cowards who shoot up schools stop the second the first person with a gun shows up," Garner said.

Not every concealed carry holder is lining up to take the course.

A concealed carry instructor and Hot Springs gun range owner will not get her enhanced license or teach it. On this Sunday's episode of Capitol View, Jan Morgan, the governor's challenger in the Republican primary, called it a mess.

"You are more likely to find yourself in conflict or in violation of a gun law if you carry under the authority of that license than you are if you just carry under a basic concealed license because the enhanced as it is includes 30 pages of additional restrictions and regulations," Morgan said.

Garner disagrees, taking advantage of his license to enhanced carry as soon as he gets it this week.

"They say you never really tell if you're carrying a weapon or not for safety reasons, but there's probably a very good indication that I'll carry at least one weapon at the capitol at all times," Garner said.

To allow K-12 teachers to carry on campus, Garner proposes a combination of the enhanced carry course with additional active shooter training.

SAU Tech would not let us interview Young, but the college said in a statement that it will "honor and abide" by the Arkansas law that allows her to concealed carry on campus.

According to Arkansas State Police, the agency has issued about 200 enhanced licenses.

(KARK)