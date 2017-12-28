Arkansas Health Department: 12 Flu-Related Deaths This Flu Season

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the CDC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- An official with the Arkansas Department of Health said that 12 flu-related deaths have occurred in Arkansas this flu season.

Benton and Washington counties were among some of the places where the highest number of flu cases were reported, according to a report published recently by the ADH.

The majority of deaths reported so far have been in individuals 65 years old and above. There have been no pediatric deaths as a result of the flu thus far in Arkansas, according to the report.

There were 178 positive flu tests in the reporting period, according to the ADH, and two of those were confirmed cases of influenza A subtype H1N1.

Absentee rates at schools in both Benton and Washington counties hovered at around 6.5 percent, according to the report.

According to the CDC, Missouri and Arkansas are among the several states where the flu is now widespread.