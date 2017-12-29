Ark. Gov. Announces Completion of Statewide Mapping Project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced new updates that will help local officials better serve you.

The statewide mapping project-- initiated earlier this year-- is finally complete.

The project creates a new digital map with aerial views in each of the 75 counties in Arkansas.

You - and first responders - will have the ability to see important updates like road developments and other major land projects.

"We're passing this information here in Madison County so that public safety can respond accurately with the most reliable data that will save lives and will obviously save property as well for those that are responding to a fire or disaster," Hutchinson said.

The governor says the map will also help with economic growth.

Now, companies looking for proper sites for industrial expansion can find places to build quick and easy.