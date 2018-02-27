Are You Checking Your Credit Report?

When was the last time you checked your credit report? You know -- the statement that gives an insight into your financial situation and can help you spot fraud.

If you haven't done it yet -- a new survey says you're not alone. There is a simple and free way to get your credit report.

It's been almost six months since Equifax told us it had been hacked -- exposing the personal information for as many as 145 million people.

Cyber thieves stole names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and driver's license numbers.

With that data, hackers can open up credit cards, take out loans, even swipe your tax refund.

Checking your credit report is the best way to see if anything fishy is going on.

But according to a survey by creditcards.com, half of adults in the U.S. haven't checked their credit report or credit score in the last six months.

And 18 percent of adults have never checked their credit score or report.

The generation most likely to look at the financial documents? Millennials.

By law -- you can request your credit report from each bureau once a year for free.

Go to annual creditreport.com for a free and simple way to order yours.

Once you get it -- look for any accounts or late payments you don't recognize.

Experts suggest getting the report from a different bureau every four months -- that way you can stay on top of your finances -- and easily spot fraud.

(Mary Moloney, CNN Consumer Watch)

