Are Digital Checkouts Changing the Way We Tip? Research Says 'Yes'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- Digital checkout giant, Square, is expected to release its 2017 year-end results later today.

The company is one of many that have allowed small businesses to receive credit and debit card payments through their tablet point of sale systems.

These tablets give you an easy way to pay for your coffee, sandwich, or beer, but they also give you a very handy way to tip; It's calculated, it's offered, and it's blurring the lines between a traditional sitdown restaurant, and a grab-and-go.

"I've worked in a restaurant, and tipping is extremely important. They don't get paid enough."

"A 20% is usually good."

"I've always tipped a little bit more."

"They're going out of their way to help you and to make sure you have a good time. It's just common courtesy to tip."

Missouri State students we talked to are all in agreement: Don't stiff your sit-down restaurant waiter or waitress. That's taboo.

But how about an Uber or Lyft driver? A food truck? A takeout restaurant?

Do you leave your coffee barista hanging?

It's a slippery slope in the age of plastic.

Small businesses that previously relied on a tip jar are now digital; Many of them prompting a tip from their digital payment system.

A study done by Software Advice shows that including an opt-out button for 'no tip' increases the likelihood of a tip by 29%.

"Generally, studies show that consumers spend more money when we are doing it with a passive medium, like digital or a credit card, versus physical currency," said Dr. James Philpot.

Dr. Philpot is an associate professor of finance at Missouri State University.

"If you're trying to save money, cash is not a bad way to go. Normally people that overspend do it with digital or credit card type spending. They also do it because they are carrying too much currency."

He says that often times a tip can be beneficial to the consumer. It has the potential to result in better service, and can portray you as a more generous person.