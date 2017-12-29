SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- As the ball prepares to drop for the New Year, retail records are also taking a tumble.

It's estimated that over $598 billion was spent by holiday shoppers in 2017.

Shipping companies like UPS struggled to keep up with the demand of online sales- delays could be seen nationwide.

Perhaps your living room looks like mine this holiday season. Boxes, Boxes, and more boxes, left behind from your online orders. Recycling is always an option, but there's a free way you can get rid of them, and give to charity in the process.

Monika Wiela is the CEO and Founder of Give Back Box: A California based company that allows you to fill up your used box with donations and to have it picked up from your house free of charge.

"I grew up in a very poor family, and I just didn't have anything," said Wiela while we spoke on the phone. She is a Polish immigrant, and is currently traveling abroad in Europe while trying to expand her company overseas.

"The core of our company is that you can do a lot with practically nothing. Sometimes you don't realize all of the things you have in your home. For you it's nothing, but it has the ability to change lives," explained Wiela.

Her company helped ship over 300,000 donations in 2017 with the help of online retailers. Amazon backed the company in December of 2016.

So here's how it works: When you receive a box on your front porch, empty the contents, but don't throw it away.

Fill the box back up with clothes, shoes, or jewelry, then print a return label at GiveBackBox.com.

Tape it up, and then schedule a pickup with the the Postal Service, or drop it off at your local UPS store.

Give Back Box currently has contracts with both Goodwill and the Salvation Army. There aren't any participating stores in Springfield, but Wiela says that boxes of donations will always be shipped to the closest participating store.

This opportunity is available year-round, and not just during the holidays.

Because charities like Goodwill and the Salvation Army pay for the shipping, they ask that boxes are completely full when shipped. Items donated should also be of good quality so that organizations can sell them for a profit.