Arctic Blast Strikes US, Frostbite Warnings in Effect

NEW YORK -- Frostbite warnings are in effect for much of the country. The arctic blast extends from the northern plains to New England, even dipping the mercury down south.

Forecasters warn 70 percent of the country could be below the freezing mark on New Year's Day.

The big chill is closing in on a good portion of the United States.

"It's just brutal. We're gonna be talking about this cold for days if not weeks," Danielle Niles, meteorologist for WBZ-TV, said.

People are layering up before heading out.

"Top on, thermal, two sweaters, I have a turtleneck, two pairs of gloves!" Abbott Garnett, a Baltimore, Maryland, resident, said.

At the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, boiling water instantly turned to ice crystals thanks to an air temperature of negative 34 degrees.

Maine's Rockport Harbor is freezing over for the first time in years.

"Saltwater doesn't freeze to easily so to see something semi-frozen over, you know it's cold," David Gelerman, with Rockport, said.

The town of Lowville, New York, dug out of the snow during a peak temperature of zero on Thursday.

But some of our furry friends feel right at home.

So does 10-year-old Thomas Canfield, after a few runs on the slopes.

"I need to take this stuff off - I'm so hot!" Canfield said.

These are also prime conditions for the "Shipshewana Ice Festival" in Indiana.

"We're below ten degrees, it's overcast, this is absolutely perfect," Greg Beachey, an ice carver and organizer, said.

South Carolina's Department of Transportation has crews working 12-hour shifts, pre-treating bridges which could freeze overnight.

Even Georgia has trucks on standby if old man winter reaches that far south.

Brutal temps are also affecting New Year's plans.

Philadelphia is considering canceling its annual Mummer's Day Parade.

And revelers in New York's Times Square could feel temperatures in the single digits when the ball drops at midnight.