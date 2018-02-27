AR Casino Ballot Proposal Resubmitted to AG's Office

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Driving Arkansas Forward, a citizens’ group committed to improving Arkansas highways and creating new jobs, submitted a proposal to the attorney general’s office today that would allow voters to authorize casino gaming in four locations in the state.

Driving Arkansas Forward is requesting the attorney general certify the popular name and ballot title of a proposed constitutional amendment to be approved by voters in the November general election. The measure is similar to one submitted to the attorney general’s office last month, but with a few substantive changes in response to the AG’s comments about the initial proposal.

The new measure calls for two new casinos - one in Jefferson County and one in Pope County - while enhancing the gaming operations at the iconic Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs and Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis. In addition, this measure protects the hundreds of jobs those two facilities have created and millions of dollars in tax payments they have generated for decades to the state of Arkansas.

This measure also focuses on curtailing the constant assault on our state from outside groups.

“We have all witnessed in the past, election cycle after cycle, individuals and groups trying to do this the wrong way, “ said Nate Steel, counsel for Driving Arkansas Forward. “This time, it’s different because of the fact that we have amended our proposal based on the attorney general’s feedback and resubmitted a fair and reasonable ballot measure. This allows the voters of Arkansas to expand the gaming industry in a smart and controlled manner by establishing a pathway forward for our state for years to come. In response to the attorney general’s comments, we have identified two specific counties in Arkansas that would be eligible for a casino license. Those licenses would be awarded through a merit-based process.”

In addition, after meetings with interested stakeholders, Driving Arkansas Forward is including expanded gaming at Oaklawn and Southland. The two entities are established, recognized business leaders that have already demonstrated their merit and benefit to the state’s economy.

The amendment also provides that the Arkansas Legislature may modify the use of gaming tax receipts in future years.

Driving Arkansas Forward’s ballot question committee will be amended in coming days to reflect the broad coalition of business and civic leaders in the affected counties and across the state.

“This measure creates an opportunity for multimillion-dollar resorts within a couple hours’ drive of anyone in Arkansas,” Steel said. “No longer will we lose money to out-of-state casinos paying for other state’s infrastructure needs. We can keep our money right here in Arkansas to build better highways and create jobs in multiple areas throughout the state.”

As with the previous proposal, the bulk of tax revenues from casino gaming would go for highway needs statewide, as well as in the counties and cities where the resorts are located. Total annual tax revenue estimates exceed $100 million.

Also, like the earlier proposal, local officials in affected communities would have approval over whether and where a casino resort would be located in their county.

Under Arkansas law, the attorney general must certify or reject the popular name and ballot title of a proposed constitutional amendment within 10 business days. Once certified, Driving Arkansas Forward will immediately start collecting signatures to ensure the measure is placed on the Nov. 6 ballot.

(KARK - News release)