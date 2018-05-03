American Airlines Flight to Kansas City Diverted to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - An American Airlines flight traveling from Dallas, Texas to Kansas City was diverted to the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

According to Springfield Branson Airport spokesman Kent Boyd, the flight was diverted due to flight control issues. The plane landed at about 10:30 a.m.

112 people were on board the plane. No injuries were reported.

ESPN Broadcaster Fran Fraschilla was on the flight, here's what he said happened in the air, "Turbulence in the air at first and then the pilot was very calm and came onboard and said we need we need to get the plane down as quickly as possible. You just hope for the best. You expect most of the time if not all the time things are going to work out safely, but it's a little disconcerting when you're in the air knowing that the pilot is saying you have to make an emergency landing and the closest airport is Springfield 10 minutes away."

