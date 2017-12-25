AMBER ALERT: Alleged Abduction of 1-Year-Old in Springfield

.SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An Amber Alert was announced Sunday for a Springfield boy.

Eli Bandurovskiy, 1, of Springfield, was allegedly abducted on Dec. 22 at about 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Glenstone Ave. in Springfield.

According to the press release, the child was allegedly abducted by the biological father, Viktor Anatolievich Bandurovskiy, 33, during a visitation. Viktor allegedly took Eli in his mother's car, a white 2008 Scion with an Arkansas license plate, 940MNT.

Police discovered Dec. 24 at about 1 p.m. that Viktor could be traveling in the area of Houston, Texas.

Eli is white, weighs 32 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a thick navy sweater with two red, horizontal stripes, a grey undershirt, blue and grey striped pajama pants and blue and green velcro tennis shoes.

Eli also had a spare set of clothing described as a grey Christmas sweatshirt, blue shirt and black skinny jeans.

Viktor is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and dark blue jeans.

Viktor has a history of domestic abuse, drug use and has made threats against the child, according to the Amber Alert.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, the suspect, vehicle, or has any information should call 911 immediately or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.