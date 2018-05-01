Alley Spring Pedestrian Bridge Closed Due to Flooding Damage

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. -- A popular pedestrian bridge over the Jacks Fork River along Highway 106 at Alley Spring has been permanently closed due to shifting support piers, damaged in two floods, that might cause the bridge to collapse.

The bridge closure won't just affect pedestrians. Because a recent survey found the structure to be unstable, paddlers, anglers and swimmers no longer are allowed to be on or in the water within 100 feet of the bridge, according to the National Park Service.

This closure does not affect the highway bridge, which is next to the pedestrian bridge.

According to a park service news release, the pedestrian bridge was structurally damaged during the April 2017 flood and was closed to foot traffic at that time while the park sought funding to repair the bridge and the damaged water and sewer utilities beneath.

However, in February 2018, additional flooding caused an eight-foot rise of the Jacks Fork River. An emergency inspection recently performed by a Federal Highway Administration bridge engineer determined the stability of the pedestrian bridge has been further compromised and has now created a safety hazard to anyone nearby.

The National Park Service has been notified that ongoing movement of two of the bridge piers has increased. Based on field observations and evaluation of the bridge plans, any increase in water volume or wind has the potential to cause the structure to collapse.

According to the park service, closure of the river below it is necessary to avoid injury to park visitors should the bridge collapse.

Park visitors who are floating upstream from the bridge must take out at the Alley Spring gravel bar above the bridge (near the campground) and are prohibited from floating underneath the bridge.

The Burr Oak day use area just downstream from the bridge will serve as an alternate river access for concession operations and visitors who want to float downstream from Alley Spring. The Burr Oak day use area is located on the north side of the Jacks Fork River, just south of the Alley Mill parking lot.



Signs will be posted to alert river users approaching the closure so they can avoid exposure to the hazard. Park concessioners are available to provide shuttle service around the closure.

Park visitors who need to make arrangements to shuttle around the closure area should contact one of the Jacks Fork concession operators:

Alley Spring (Harvey’s) Canoe Rental - 888-963-5628

Windy’s Canoe Rental - 886-889-8177

Jacks Fork Canoe Rental - 800-333-5628

The Alley Spring pedestrian bridge is scheduled for removal as soon as possible, but that will likely occur later in 2018. The pedestrian bridge and adjacent section of the Jacks Fork River will remain closed until demolition is complete and the hazard is removed.

For more information, contact park headquarters at 573-323-4236, visit the park’s Facebook page or its website at www.nps.gov/ozar.

(Story shared by Springfield News-Leader. Read the original article here.)