After the First, 11 More Whistleblowers Came Forward Against Greene County, Auditor Says

The Missouri auditor has received complaints from 12 separate whistleblowers about Greene County, according to auditor's office spokeswoman Steph Deidrick.

When state auditor Nicole Galloway first asked for permission to investigate Greene County about possible misuse of public resources on Dec. 6, there was only one whistleblower, Deidrick said.

The day the news broke, the auditor's office was contacted about two more complaints, she said. Three weeks later, Galloway's office has been contacted a total of 13 times by 12 different individuals.

Galloway said the first whistleblower alleged county employees were asked to advocate for the 1/2-cent sales tax measure leading up to the November election, including accepting donations in county offices on behalf of a political action committee.

It's unclear what the other whistleblower complaints are about. Information provided to the News-Leader on Wednesday shows that other allegations against Greene County deal with "fiscal concerns," "operations concerns" or a combination of the two. Deidrick said she can't provide more details.

By law, Galloway is required to protect whistleblower identities. For that reason, the auditor's office has largely remained silent on what is specifically being alleged.

Galloway has repeatedly asked the Greene County Commission to grant her office permission to investigate those allegations. Two weeks ago, she offered to audit for free - normally counties foot the bill.

The auditor's office must obtain permission from the commission to investigate unless local residents submit a qualified petition asking her to do so.

A petition effort is underway. Organizers have a year to collect a sufficient number of signatures.

If an audit is launched by the petition effort, and not through a commission vote, then state law would require the county to pay for the investigation, Deidrick said.

The cost of an audit for political subdivisions similar in size to Greene County has ranged from $150,000 to $200,000, according to the auditor's office.

There has been no word from county commissioners on whether they intend to allow Galloway to investigate.

The day after Galloway publicized the whistleblower allegations about the sales tax measure, the commission voted 2-1 to hire a private law firm to advise them on next steps.

Galloway was critical of the commission's decision to hire Kansas City-based firm Graves Garrett, saying her office is the only entity with a legal requirement to protect whistleblowers. Furthermore, a private law firm would have no obligation to release information to the public, she said.

Deidrick, the auditor's office spokeswoman, said Galloway wants to do a "thorough review" of all the information provided in whistleblower complaints.

"Allegations that have been brought to our office are very concerning and warrants further investigation," Deidrick said.

In 2016, the auditor's office received a total of two contacts through the whistleblower hotline about Greene County, according to Deidrick.

Previous reports indicated a whistleblower first contacted the auditor in late November this year, but a more recent account puts the first contact at Dec. 1.

The auditor's office provided a list of whistleblower complaints regarding Greene County submitted in 2017. The auditor was contacted on the following days:

Dec. 1 - fiscal and operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 6 - fiscal and operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 6 - operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 7 - operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec 10 - operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 11 - fiscal and operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 12 - fiscal and operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 12 - fiscal and operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 13 - fiscal and operations concerns, contacted through website

Dec. 14 - operations concerns, contacted through email

Dec. 14 - operations concerns, contacted by phone

Dec. 17 - fiscal concerns, contacted through email

Dec. 18 - operations concerns, contacted by phone

