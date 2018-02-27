AEDs Being Installed in Greene County Libraries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Life-saving devices will be available at all branches of the Springfield-Greene County Library system. Installation of automated external defibrillators began Tuesday in all 10 branches, as well as the library bookmobile.

The library system says there are 1.8 million visitors to the libraries each year. And there have been four incidents of a library vistior having a heart attack or cardiac arrest since September, 2016.

The AEDs being installed will be safe for use on children, and can be used without medical training.

AEDs deliver an electric shock to the heart to restart or restore normal beating, in the event of a cardiac emergency.

Money for the devices comes from a $15,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation AED Fund.