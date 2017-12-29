@9: The latest on Greene County whistleblower allegations, homeowners scramble to pay property taxes
Coming up at nine...
We sat down with a Springfield News-Leader reporter to talk about the latest in the Greene County tax whistleblower allegations.
Plus, local homeowners scramble to pay property taxes before Jan. 1 only to find out they can't pay.
And Jamie Warriner has Friday's forecast.
More Stories
-
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's top court on Friday ruled that…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Here's a look at the forecast for the final days of…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Coming up this morning on Daybreak... We have a…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.