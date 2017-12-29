@9: The latest on Greene County whistleblower allegations, homeowners scramble to pay property taxes

By: Cortlynn Stark

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 08:53 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 08:53 PM CST

Coming up at nine...

We sat down with a Springfield News-Leader reporter to talk about the latest in the Greene County tax whistleblower allegations.

Plus, local homeowners scramble to pay property taxes before Jan. 1 only to find out they can't pay. 

And Jamie Warriner has Friday's forecast. 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Fitness
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Fitness

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected