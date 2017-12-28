@6: Why Craig Wood's defense team filed for a new trial, keeping your house warm on a budget
Coming up at six...
New details were released on why Craig Wood's defense team filed for a new trial - one reason included disruptive cameras in the courtroom.
Plus, Brea Douglas takes a look at how you can keep your house warm on a budget.
And Jamie Warriner has details on this arctic air.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say New York City's deadliest residential…
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — There is something about TCU and big comebacks in…
-
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michigan State put a nice, big exclamation mark on…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.