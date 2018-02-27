50-Man Statue Discussion

The discussion in Branson over a permanent home for the 50-man statue is heating up.

The city recently sent out a survey asking the public for their input and City Council will take up the issue in a meeting tomorrow evening at 7, in City Council Chambers.

Where to home the 50-man Statue titled "Storming the Beach," has been a controversy every since the Veteran's Memorial Museum in Branson lost the World War II sculpture to Cornerstone Bank of Nebraska in 2013. The statue has been in storage since the city of Branson purchased it in 2015.

"If everybody's heartstrings were attached to it and put it where it belongs, is gonna be out on 76 right there at the museum," said Russ Rosencrans a resident of Branson.

Karen Tobin, who also lives in Branson believes the decision should be left up to those who the statue is modeling. "I think it should go wherever the veterans want it to go."

Geoff Gardisky, Project Manager for Special Projects at the Veteran's Memorial Museum is hoping the statue will end up in front of the museum when all is said and done. He says the artist of the statue, Fred Hoppe has a personal reason for wanting the same thing.

"I think Mr. Fred Hoppe the reason his general idea about putting it back out where people can enjoy it.. free..is that the frontman in the statue depicted behind me, is Fred Hoppe Sr... his father.. who was in World War II. And he's very proud of that.."

Gardisky says some people think he wants the statue at the museum to generate revenue. But he says, that's not the case

"The amount of money we're going to spend to actually transport it from Hollister and put it in a 2500 square foot concrete pad out front is substantial. It would take us years to recoup that money."

"It's just fitting. It's kinda like apples and bananas," says Rosencrans. "You know if you put them in a fruit basket they're gonna go together. The same thing there."

Gardisky says he's heard from local veterans, as well as some from out of state who plan to attend the City Council meeting tomorrow.