UPDATE (7:00 p.m.):

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. - Based on court documents filed in connection with the slaying of a 73-year-old man at his home near Squires, Mo., it appears the man may have died more than a week before his body was discovered wrapped in a tarp in his garage.

Probable cause statements filed in cases against Tyler Rynard, Holly Lucas and Michael Smith indicate Lawrence Brostedt was the victim of a plot to rob and kill him for cash and property at his home on Uphill Lane.

Lucas, 42, and Smith, 23, are in custody in Ozark County. She is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, felony stealing and tampering with physical evidence. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony stealing.

Rynard, 33, is being sought by Ozark County law enforcement and is thought to be en route to Orlando, Fla. He is charged with the same series of offenses as Lucas.

Probable cause statements indicate that Brostedt's body was found during a well-being check prompted by the discovery that Smith was in possession of checks written on Brostedt's checking account,

During an investigation of the scene, law enforcement discovered Brostedt's white Ford F-150 and Kubota UTV were missing. Multiple firearms were also missing from Brostedt's residence.

Smith said in the probable cause statement that he saw Rynard driving a truck matching the description of Brostedt's truck with a UTV in the bed of the truck as well as multiple firearms in the back seat.

Previous Story

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. - The man who was found dead at his residence in Foil, Missouri Sunday has been identified.

According to the Ozark County Sheriff's Department, the victim was 73-year-old Lawrence Clinton Brostedt.

Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed and other officers conducted a check well being on Brostedt. Officers made entry to a detached garage and found a large tarp laying on the garage floor. Brostedt's body was found under the tarp, wrapped tight in another tarp.

According to the release, evidence shows that Brostedt was ambushed from behind and shot.

Sheriff Reed said the killers' motive was primarily about money.

"One of the suspects use to work for the victim," Reed said. "He thought he had a lot of money and they had staked this place out probably two or three times. They thought it would be an easy hit for them."

Brostedt lived alone at the residence.

At this time, three suspects are in custody and one fled the state. Officers believe that a total of five are associated with the homicide.

Holly Lucas, 42, of Mansfield, is being held without bond at the Ozark County Jail. She is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery, according to The Ozark Times.

Michael Smith, 23, of Mansfield, has been arrested and is in the jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, according to The Ozark Times.

Another unnamed suspect from Mansfield is also in custody.

The Mountain Grove Police Department also arrested a male suspect today. Officers found three personal checks belonging to Brostedt during the arrest.

Tyler Rynard, 32, of Squires, has fled the area, possibly to Orlando. He has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and two counts of robbery, according to The Ozark Times

Charges are expected later today. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Previous Story

Ozark County deputies are investigating the death of a 73-year-old Foil man, according to a news release from the Ozark County Sheriff's Department.

The man was found dead in his home, according to the news release.

There are five suspects.

The sheriff's department is searching for five persons of interest.

An autopsy is set for this week, according to the news release.