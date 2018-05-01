2 Suspects in Custody Following Early Morning Springfield Chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- 2 suspects are in custody following a lengthy overnight car chase in Springfield.

Authorities say the chase began in Rogersville, and ended in Springfield near Whiteside and Fremont.

Both the driver and the passenger of that vehicle were arrested after police deployed spikes and stopped the vehicle.

The car also caught on fire as a result.

