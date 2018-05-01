News

2 Suspects in Custody Following Early Morning Springfield Chase

By: Daniel Shedd

Posted: May 01, 2018 06:32 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 06:32 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- 2 suspects are in custody following a lengthy overnight car chase in Springfield. 

Authorities say the chase began in Rogersville, and ended in Springfield near Whiteside and Fremont. 

Both the driver and the passenger of that vehicle were arrested after police deployed spikes and stopped the vehicle. 

The car also caught on fire as a result.

KOLR10 has a crew on scene and will bring more information as it becomes available. 

