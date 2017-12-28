2 MSU Students Die in Kansas Crash the Morning After Christmas, Troopers Say

Two students at Missouri State University died the morning after Christmas in Kansas when the pickup truck they were riding in fell off a bridge and onto an embankment, troopers say.

According to an online crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, all four passengers of the truck - including Brianna E. Luft, 20, and Saleena A. Senzee,18 - died in the crash on Tuesday.

Luft was a sophomore and Senzee was a freshman, according to an online MSU database.

The crash report said the 2001 Dodge Dakota was headed west on an interstate near Abilene, Kansas, when weather conditions caused the truck to strike a guardrail.

The truck traveled 230 feet beside the guardrail and another 150 feet atop the guardrail before falling 25 feet off a bridge, landing on an embankment and eventually coming to rest upside-down.

Aria L. Luft, 14, and the driver, 47-year-old Lisa A. Luft, also died in the crash.

Only the driver was wearing a seat belt, the report said.

According to the report, all four were residents of Kearney, Missouri.

